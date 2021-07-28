SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: PM Imran Khan urges all Pakistanis to plant at least one tree this monsoon season

Imran Khan

Source: Twitter @ImranKhanPTI

Published 28 July 2021 at 11:43am, updated 28 July 2021 at 11:49am
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Prime Minister Imran Khan has requested all Pakistanis, especially the youth, to involve in the "biggest tree planting campaign in Pakistan's history" this monsoon season.

PM Khan had earlier vowed that his government would make a "green Pakistan" by planting 10 billion trees.

The mammoth project aims to increase his government’s commitment to increase resilience against climate-related impacts.

PM also shared his pictures on Twitter that showed him planting trees as part of the “monsoon tree plantation” campaign. 

Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi. 

