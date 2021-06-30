SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: Police arrests key suspects behind Lahore car blast

Hafiz Saeed

Hafiz Saeed

Published 30 June 2021 at 12:18pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Pakistan's counterterrorism police has claimed to arrest ten suspects in connection with a bomb blast that took place in Johar Town, Lahore, on 23 June 2021. The car bomb explosion killed three and injured 22 people, including two policemen. This and more in our weekly news bulletin from Pakistan.

The blast took place near the residence of a convicted militant leader Hafiz Saeed linked to the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks that killed 166 people.

Last year, Pakistan sentenced Saeed to 15 years in prison in a terror-financing case, but he was never charged in connection with the Mumbai attacks.

It is reported that Saeed, who has been serving his term at home under a government order, was unharmed in this attack.

According to Pakistan's Punjab province's Law Minister Basharat Raja, ten suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the blast so far.

"Three more suspects have been arrested from Lahore, Sheikhupura and Peshawar in connection with the Lahore blast on the information of the main suspect -- Peter Paul David," a security official told PTI.

Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi. 

