Pakistan Diary: Punjab approves Rs 2.6 trillion budget for 2021-22

Budget 2020-21

Budget 2020-21 Source: Govt of Punjab

Published 16 June 2021 at 11:04am, updated 16 June 2021 at 12:37pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
With a focus on economic stimulus in the backdrop of COVID-19, the Punjab government has approved the proposed budget of Rs 2.653 trillion for the fiscal year 2021-22. All this and more in our news bulletin from Pakistan.

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht presented the budget, which received unanimous approval from the Punjab Cabinet. 

The Cabinet also approved the much-anticipated 10% increase in salaries and pension of provincial employees and greenlighted the decision to increase the minimum wage of workers from Rs 17,500 to Rs 20,000.

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has declared the Punjab budget for 2021-22 a ‘jugglery of numbers’.

Talking to the media after the budget session, he said that a minimum wage of Rs 20,000 is not justified given the country's worst inflation record.

Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi. 

