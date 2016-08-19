SBS Punjabi

Pakistan journalism's baba bohar - Sarfraz Syed

Published 19 August 2016 at 7:11pm
By MP Singh
Ever wondered, who are people that work tirelessly to shape up the quality journalists for the society? Meet one of these i.e. Janaab Sarfraz Syed Ahmad.

Janaab Sarfraz Syed Ahmad personally suffered the pain of partition. Lived very hard life but never gave up and became top journalist of Pakistan. In this interview with our Pakistan based reporter Masud Mallhi, he shared his journey of last 50 years as a 'sahaafi'.

