Pakistan Punjab Diary: Imran Khan should quit by January 31, demands Opposition

According to a report, PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman and an alliance of 11 opposition parties have issued an ultimatum to Prime Minister Imran Khan as part of the anti-government movement, to resign by January 31 or face an intense nationwide protest, including a march to the national capital Islamabad.





He said that if the government refuses to quit by that time, a meeting of the PDM's leadership on February 1 will announce a long march towards Islamabad, the date for which will also be decided during the meeting.





