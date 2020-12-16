SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Punjab Diary: Imran Khan should quit by January 31, demands Opposition

Pakistan Punjab Diary: PDM demands Imran khan government to quit by January 31

PDM president, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and an alliance of 11 opposition parties have issued an ultimatum to Prime Minister Imran Khan Source: AAP

Published 16 December 2020 at 12:42pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Masood Mahli
In our weekly news report from Pakistan’s Punjab province, PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman, alongside PML-N's Maryam Nawaz and PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari issued an ultimatum to Prime Minister Imran Khan to quit by January 31 or face intense nation-wide protests.

According to a report, PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman and an alliance of 11 opposition parties have issued an ultimatum to Prime Minister Imran Khan as part of the anti-government movement, to resign by January 31 or face an intense nationwide protest, including a march to the national capital Islamabad.

He said that if the government refuses to quit by that time, a meeting of the PDM's leadership on February 1 will announce a long march towards Islamabad, the date for which will also be decided during the meeting.

Other stories in this report include:

  • CTD arrests 3 militants linked to past bomb attacks in Rawalpindi, foiling another possible attack.
  • A man who vandalised the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh has been arrested.
To hear the full report click on the audio link above

