Pakistan Punjab Diary: Imran Khan should quit by January 31, demands Opposition

According to a report, PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman and an alliance of 11 opposition parties have issued an ultimatum to Prime Minister Imran Khan as part of the anti-government movement, to resign by January 31 or face an intense nationwide protest, including a march to the national capital Islamabad.
He said that if the government refuses to quit by that time, a meeting of the PDM's leadership on February 1 will announce a long march towards Islamabad, the date for which will also be decided during the meeting.
Other stories in this report include:
Advertisement
- CTD arrests 3 militants linked to past bomb attacks in Rawalpindi, foiling another possible attack.
- A man who vandalised the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh has been arrested.
To hear the full report click on the audio link above.
Listen to Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on and .
Also read
Pakistan Punjab Diary: Maryam Nawaz says Imran Khan-led government's days in power are numbered