Pakistan Punjab Diary: Maryam Nawaz says Imran Khan-led government's days in power are numbered

Maryam Nawaz, a leader of opposition political party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

Maryam Nawaz, a leader of opposition political party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

Published 9 December 2020 at 5:05pm, updated 10 December 2020 at 10:17am
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Masood Malhi
Source: SBS

In our weekly news report from Pakistan’s Punjab province, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz launched yet another scathing attack on Prime Minister Imran Khan as part of the Opposition's anti-government ‘action plan’ to build momentum against Khan.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday lashed out at incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan, warning his supporters that his days in power were coming to an end.

Addressing a rally in Lahore, the charged leader said the upcoming Lahore rally planned by the leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)- an 11-party Opposition alliance, will show that "this fake government's days are numbered."

Other stories in this report include:

  • Indian army repatriates two girls from PoK who accidentally crossed the border. 
  • CM Buzdar approves the construction of three national parks.
To hear the full report click on the audio link above. 

