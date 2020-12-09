Pakistan Punjab Diary: Maryam Nawaz says Imran Khan-led government's days in power are numbered

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday lashed out at incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan, warning his supporters that his days in power were coming to an end.
Addressing a rally in Lahore, the charged leader said the upcoming Lahore rally planned by the leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)- an 11-party Opposition alliance, will show that "this fake government's days are numbered."
- Indian army repatriates two girls from PoK who accidentally crossed the border.
- CM Buzdar approves the construction of three national parks.
