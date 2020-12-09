Pakistan Punjab Diary: Maryam Nawaz says Imran Khan-led government's days in power are numbered

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday lashed out at incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan, warning his supporters that his days in power were coming to an end.





Addressing a rally in Lahore, the charged leader said the upcoming Lahore rally planned by the leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)- an 11-party Opposition alliance, will show that "this fake government's days are numbered."





Indian army repatriates two girls from PoK who accidentally crossed the border.

CM Buzdar approves the construction of three national parks.

