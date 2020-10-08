Pakistan Punjab Diary: Treason case registered against former PM Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz Shareef

Nawaz Shareef Source: SBS

A new case has been registered against Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif accusing him of sedition and inciting people against Pakistani institutions. This and much more in our weekly Pakistan Punjab Report by our reporter Masood Mallhi.

The case against Mr Sharif, filed by a private citizen in Lahore, is based on speeches made by him and his aides in which they allegedly attacked the country’s powerful institutions such as the army and the judiciary.

To hear the full bulletin, please click on the audio player above. 

