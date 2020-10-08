Pakistan Punjab Diary: Treason case registered against former PM Nawaz Sharif

The case against Mr Sharif, filed by a private citizen in Lahore, is based on speeches made by him and his aides in which they allegedly attacked the country’s powerful institutions such as the army and the judiciary.





To hear the full bulletin, please click on the audio player above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments.





News and information is available in 63 languages at https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus



