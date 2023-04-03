Pakistani Punjabi poetry book review: 'Apnay Naal Salawan' by Khizar Mohsin

'Apnay Naal Salawan' by Khizar Mohsin

In our weekly literary series, our Lahore-based correspondent Masood Mallhi reviews 'Apnay Naal Salawan' by Khizar Mohsin. Tune into this podcast to listen to the review.

In this week's Kitab Parchool, Masood Malhi delves into 'Apnay Naal Salawan', the first Punjabi poetry book by Khizar Mohsin.

In this book, the poet, in his unique manner, celebrates the joys of love on the one hand and the anxiety and pain of separation on the other.

Fida Hussain Bukhari, a prominent Pakistani author and journalist, says Khizar Mohsin has distinguished himself quickly as a rising talent, and this book is an important milestone of his career.

