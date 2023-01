Pakistani Punjabi poetess Sania Sheikh's book, Boldi Chup is her first and a relatively new offering to the world of poetry.





Published in 2018, this book is a reflection of Ms Sheikh's forlorn tale of love just as it is a narration of her independence and emotional strength as a headstrong lover.





