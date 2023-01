In this edition of 'Kitab Di Parchol', we bring to you 'Safar Di Raat', a collection of Punjabi poems by Munir Niazi.





A portrait of Munir Niazi. Source: Radio Pakistan





He remains till date a celebrated revolutionary poet from Pakistan, who not only voiced but also became the voice of resistance against the serial military dictatorships of the country.





Click on the player inside the top portrait to listen to this feature in Punjabi.





