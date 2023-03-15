Parineeti Chopra thanks co-star Diljit Dosanjh as filming for 'Chamkila' comes to an end

Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and actor Diljit Dosanjh on the set of their upcoming film 'Chamkila' Credit: Supplied

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The highly anticipated Bollywood film, 'Chamkila' featuring Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh, has created a buzz among fans. The movie is a biopic of the legendary Punjabi pop star duo Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur. Parineeti Chopra expressed her excitement on social media by calling Diljit her favourite human. This and more in our weekly news segment from the world of movies and music.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

RICHARD MARLES AUKUS ADELAIDE

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 15 March 2023

MicrosoftTeams-image (4).png

‘Practice to ace test’: Indian international student scores a perfect 90 in PTE Academic

Guneet Monga

Guneet Monga creates history by winning the first Oscar for an Indian production

Would these new proposals help keep e-cigarettes away from Kentucky kids?(

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 14 March 2023