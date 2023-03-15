Parineeti Chopra thanks co-star Diljit Dosanjh as filming for 'Chamkila' comes to an end
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and actor Diljit Dosanjh on the set of their upcoming film 'Chamkila' Credit: Supplied
The highly anticipated Bollywood film, 'Chamkila' featuring Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh, has created a buzz among fans. The movie is a biopic of the legendary Punjabi pop star duo Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur. Parineeti Chopra expressed her excitement on social media by calling Diljit her favourite human. This and more in our weekly news segment from the world of movies and music.
