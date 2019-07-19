Parkrun – a free worldwide fitness initiative

SBS Punjabi

ParkRun

Satnam Bajwa a keen marathon runner encouraging the community to run for fun and fitness. Source: Satnam Bajwa

Published 19 July 2019 at 10:19am, updated 20 July 2019 at 1:15pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
ParkRun, kind of a startup was initiated by a small group of 13 people in England in 2004 who ran 5KMs just for fun and then decided to spread this wonderful idea across the globe. Managed mostly by volunteers, this concept is adopted by more than 23 countries now including Australia where it is run in 355 parks.

Satnam Bajwa who is a keen marathon runner and fitness enthusiast, briefed SBS Punjabi about this unique and absolutely fun-filled weekly program where one can walk with their children, friends and even pets.

‘There is no fee to participate in weekly Parkruns and these are managed by volunteers who would walk behind the last person. That means you are never the last in Parkruns’, quips Satnam Bajwa in an encouraging manner.

Parkruns are conducted worldwide. One just has to register from anywhere in the world and can run in any country that is hosting this initiative, using a unique bar code that is scanned as identity.

Bajwa
Bajwa Source: Bajwa


‘There is a small Punjabi and Indian group taking part in the Ponds area of western Sydney. Even though it is free, yet not many people are availing the benefits of this program. Punjabis who are famous for volunteer work can join in just to help out with this as a community project’.

Satnam Bajwa started taking part in track and field sports since his college days in Jalandhar. He along with other like-minded community members take part in Sydney’s famous City2Surf every year and tries to beat his previous times.

‘I went to Gold Coast to run in the 42 KMs marathon on 7th July. I was so pleased and encouraged to see many other seniors of my age taking part in it. Australia doesn’t discriminate on the age when it comes to sports’.

ParkRun
Satnam Bajwa found like minded group of runners and started his passion all over again. Source: Satnam Bajwa


‘It is a positive sign to see the increasing participation of females in long and short runs’, Said Satnam Bajwa.

For more information or to join the weekly park runs in Australia go to www.parkrun.com.au

