'Passion becomes Profession’ for Melbourne Hockey Player Raj Thind

Raj is currently engaging new generation of hockey players at the Newbury Park Hockey Field in Craigieburn where she is involved in weekly Hookin2Hockey sessions.





Player Profile :





Name: Rajwinder Kaur





Nickname: Raj





Favorite field position: Right forward.





Occupation: Hockey Coach (Craigieburn Hockey Club), Anglican Grammar School, Essendon





When did you start playing hockey?





I started playing hockey in Thatta Nawan (Kapurthala, Punjab, India) school in 6th grade. I played for Kapurthala District team as a team captain for many years and awarded as the most valuable player many times. After reaching Australia, I started playing again 3 years ago, in Doncaster Hockey Club, Australia. I am currently playing in Metro grade of Doncaster club.





Greatest Hockey achievement:





Awarded as Most Improved Player during the Canada/USA hockey tour with Wanderers Australia.





What do you like most about Doncaster club?





Great co-players, the coaches and friendly environment. It is multicultural club which is open for all communities.





Favourite movie/book/TV show?





Chakde India





What do you like most about playing Hockey?





Playing with a group of people. It encourages team work and it is fun at the same time.





The most fascinating person on earth?





My dad is my motivation. He also used to play hockey for Indian Army team during his service. It was dad's dream to see me play hockey at a national level. He is not with us physically anymore but as an inspiration he will always be!!





