SBS Punjabi

'Passion becomes Profession’ for Melbourne Hockey Player Raj Thind

SBS Punjabi

Raj Thind

Raj Thind Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 May 2016 at 6:21pm, updated 19 May 2016 at 8:00pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Raj Thind is a promising young Punjaban who plays for Doncaster Hockey Club - Australia. She was recently appointed as a coach with Hockey Victoria and Craigieburn Hockey Club. Preetinder Grewal reports…..

Published 18 May 2016 at 6:21pm, updated 19 May 2016 at 8:00pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Raj is currently engaging new generation of hockey players at the Newbury Park Hockey Field in Craigieburn where she is involved in weekly Hookin2Hockey sessions.

Raj Thind
Source: Supplied


Player Profile :

Name: Rajwinder Kaur

Nickname: Raj

Favorite field position: Right forward.

Occupation: Hockey Coach (Craigieburn Hockey Club), Anglican Grammar School, Essendon

When did you start playing hockey?

I started playing hockey in Thatta Nawan (Kapurthala, Punjab, India) school in 6th grade. I played for Kapurthala District team as a team captain for many years and awarded as the most valuable player many times. After reaching Australia, I started playing again 3 years ago, in Doncaster Hockey Club, Australia. I am currently playing in Metro grade of Doncaster club.

Greatest Hockey achievement:

Awarded as Most Improved Player during the Canada/USA hockey tour with Wanderers Australia.

What do you like most about Doncaster club?

Great co-players, the coaches and friendly environment. It is multicultural club which is open for all communities.

Favourite movie/book/TV show?

Chakde India

What do you like most about playing Hockey?

Playing with a group of people. It encourages team work and it is fun at the same time.

The most fascinating person on earth?

My dad is my motivation. He also used to play hockey for Indian Army team during his service. It was dad's dream to see me play hockey at a national level. He is not with us physically anymore but as an inspiration he will always be!!

Raj Thind
Source: Supplied


Raj Thind
Source: Supplied


Raj Thind
Source: Supplied


Raj is currently engaging new generation of hockey players at the Newbury Park Hockey Field in Craigieburn where she is involved in weekly Hookin2Hockey sessions.

Raj Thind
Source: Supplied


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?