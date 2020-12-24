Perth-based entertainer Nav Lehal emerges as the new social media sensation amid COVID-19 lockdown

Nav Lehal has gained massive popularity on social media in a very short span, thanks to his engaging content that he creates to entertain his followers and to bring attention to various pertinent social issues.





He is now famous among Punjabis across the globe who relish his short clips on social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. Punjabi entertainer Nav Lehal is an emerging social media star Source: by Mr Lehal





‘A new star is born’





Advertisement

In an interview with SBS Punjabi, Mr Lehal thanked his viewers who have propelled him to international stardom through their loyalty and support.





“I can’t be more thankful. It feels good to get name, fame, and respect within one’s own community. But it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my dear friends, families, and team members who help me make these videos.





“I think people like my work because it’s not only meant for entertainment but also to bring some positive change within the society and I hope inspires the younger generation to build a better future,” said Mr Lehal.







Mr Lehal said he is often amazed at the power of social media that enables him to touch the lives of millions of people through a short video.





“Almost half of the world’s population uses social media apps. Almost all my friends and relatives remain connected through various social media platforms.





“So, I thought there can’t be a better medium to express myself as I always wanted to share my thoughts, visions and creativity. This is how it all started and now I don’t ever want to look back,” he added.





Mr Lehal said he utilised the COVID-19 lockdown period to convert his passion into a thriving profession.





He now has over 100,000 followers on YouTube, around 245.7K followers and 3.7M Likes on Tik Tok, with many of his videos clocking over 3 million views.





Mr Lehal said his content is largely demand-driven and is mostly focused on what his audience wants to watch on his social media handles.





“The non-resident Indians want to stay connected to their cultural roots. So, I try to use themes to bring out the satire, and comic elements that are sometimes part of our most mundane routines but are often overlooked.





“The videos are mostly based on some common habits of Punjabis when they travel abroad, memories of their homeland, and the issues they face as migrants.” Mr Lehal is also following his passion in singing. He recently released a Punjabi song 'Flashback'. Source: by Mr Lehal





Mr Lehal said he is always hungry for feedback from his critics and followers.





“I am still working towards finding the pulse of the people who use social media for enjoyment and infotainment. It may look simple but is very complex when you start working on an idea.





“The good thing is that it is a very flexible medium. It is up to you how you want to execute and deliver your content. All you need to know is whether people would like to laugh, get informed or encouraged,” he said.







After getting his share of fame on social media, Mr Lehal is now trying his hands at public speaking.





His recent commentary outside the Parliament of Western Australia on the ongoing farmers’ agitation in India got him recognition from Punjabis living worldwide.





“I am glad people like videos that spread important messages. This particular video was very widely circulated on various social media platforms. I received hundreds of messages of admiration from people living here in Australia, UK, USA, Canada and India,” he said.











Originally from Amritsar in the northern Indian state of Punjab, Mr Lehal migrated to Australia back in 2011. In his professional life, he runs a carwash in the city.





Mr Lehal has also released a Punjabi song last month that has so far attracted around 1.3 million views on YouTube.





He will soon be travelling back to India to fulfill his dream to produce a video series that he hopes to release on streaming services like Netflix or Amazon Prime.





To listen to the full interview, click here or on the player at the top of the page.





LISTEN TO Perth-based entertainer Nav Lehal emerges as the new social media sensation amid COVID-19 lockdown SBS Punjabi 24/12/2020 18:13 Play







People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your jurisdiction's restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









