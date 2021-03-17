Perth ready to host 33rd Australian Sikh Games despite COVID-19 challenges

The Australian Sikh Games are the premier sporting and cultural event for the Sikh community in Australia.





This sports carnival is held every year over the Easter weekend in capital cities and major regional areas. This year, the main event will be held in Perth on 2, 3 and 4th April, while separate one-day events will be held in different states to keep the annual event's tradition alive.





Gurdarshan Singh, the President of the local organising committee, said that the event will be open to local participants for the first time in the Sikh Games' history.





“It was very unfortunate that we had to cancel the 202O Sikh Games due to the coronavirus pandemic. We are glad to be back again. We look forward to meeting the expectations of our attendees for the 33 rd chapter of the annual Sikh Games," Mr Singh said.





“We’ve made arrangements to ensure that the games and other related activities are held in a Covid-safe manner. We are committed to ensuring it turns out to be a great event for all the participants and spectators." Source: Supplied





The Sikh Games national committee, Australian National Sikhs Sports and Cultural Council (ANSSACC), has also altered the event's usual schedule to ensure maximum participation of its members during these uncertain times.





“This will give an opportunity to connect with our local communities and ensure the spirit of the Australian Sikh Games is upheld,” as per a statement shared by the committee on social media.





"The ANSACC national body along with its regional bodies are hosting tournaments during the Easter long weekend. Jointly, we will be rolling out, in our respective regions, the plans during these unprecedented times. We envisage that members will contact their respective sports coordinators to partake in these tournaments," it further read.





Click on this audio link to listen to the full conversion with Gurdarshan Singh





LISTEN TO Perth ready to host 33rd Australian Sikh Games despite COVID-19 challenges SBS Punjabi 17/03/2021 10:55 Play







