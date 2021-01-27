Perth Sikh temple receives Australia Day honour for serving free meals during COVID-19 crisis

President of the gurudwara (Sikh temple) Navtej Kaur Uppal said it was a privilege to contribute to the free meals project with the help and support of the City of Swan.





"We are very thankful to the local government who helped us in our mission to serve our people when they needed us the most.





"Volunteer service and sharing of food are core beliefs of Sikh faith, and families from the WA Sikh community have been participating in this project in various ways," she said. Australia Day awards were presented by Mayor of City of Swan Cr Kevin Bailey. Source: Supplied





The Sikh temple has donated more than 30,000 meals since they started the initiative in April last year when the pandemic had started disrupting lives in Australia.





The volunteers delivered nearly 185 meals a week to service agencies across the City of Swan during the project's early days. The number later rose to over 900 meals per week during the lockdown period.





Ms Uppal said that 10 to 15 volunteers get together to cook and pack the meals twice a week, which takes about six hours every day.





"It is a joint effort of the local Sikh community that follows the principles and philosophy of the first Guru and founder of Sikhs, Guru Nanak Dev Ji who taught us to share with others.





"Many children also came forward to volunteer for this project during their school holidays. It has indeed been a very satisfying experience," she said. Gurdwara Sahib often receives thankyou cards from children. Source: Supplied





The gurudwara secretary, Jarnail Singh Bhaur told SBS Punjabi that the project had received funding from the City of Swan's COVID-19 Community Response and Relief Grants Scheme.





As part of the project, nearly 15 agencies including Altone Youth Services, Blue Sky Community Group, Indigo Junction, Brockman House, Swan City Youth Service, Meerilinga, Midland Meals, Dreambuilders, Midvale Hub Parenting Service, Blood He Shed, Salvation Army, and Lockridge Seniors Association received the meals.





Food preparation at the Langar Hall (community kitchen) at the Bennet Springs Gurdwara Sahib, Perth. Source: Supplied





Mr Bhaur thanked and congratulated the local community for their contribution.





"We are very thankful to the council and the City of Swan for this honour and recognition. We'd also like to acknowledge the contribution of every member of the community for their love and support," he said.





