Petition calls for dowry to be recognised as family violence

A petition calling for the practice of "dowry" to be recognised as family violence has been tabled in Victoria's state parliament.











Those behind the move, including Victorian-based domestic violence counsellor Dr Mandula O'Connor, say there's little doubt ongoing demands for dowry are linked to domestic abuse and violence in some ethnic communities, like the Indian community.











Dr O'Connor has taken a petition to the states parliament lobbying to have the practice formally recognised as economic abuse.











[We demand that] if a woman has demands for further money placed upon her or cash or gold, that if she goes to police that they will accept she is being subjected to family violence, Dr OConnor said.











One of her clients, who cant be identified for legal reasons, said she was emotionally abused within days of her 2009 wedding.











The woman, now in her thirties, said her family paid her husband-to-be tens of thousands of Australian dollars in dowry, but he continually demanded more gifts and cash.











The demands turned to controlling behaviour and abuse, leaving the woman shattered.











Slowly I started degrading - I started feeling like I'm low maybe I'm worthless - it was horrible with him, she said.











Dr OConnor said the story was all-too-familiar.











The practice of dowry - the provision of gifts at the time of marriage, usually from a bride's family to a groom - has been outlawed in India since 1961.











But it still continues, and in countries like Canada, the United States and Australia, it commands significantly higher sums.











This will allow the new spouse a higher standard of living - this almost becomes I suppose an exchange of cash and gifts for permanent residency in Australia, Dr OConnor said.









