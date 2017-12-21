Planning your holidays? Here are important tips for buying travel

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

When planning your travel, it always pays to take care and know who you are buying from to help protect yourself from unfair business practices.







Travel providers must:





ensure their promotional material is not false or misleading

inform you of any changes or increase in costs as soon as possible

quote accurate prices; surcharges must also be clear and not hidden

provide accurate information on passports, visas, customs and health requirements

not act unconscionably or make false or misleading representations

not include unfair terms in any contract presented to consumers.

View the Pack some peace of mind video on the Fair Trading YouTube channel to learn about your rights and the steps you can take to protect your travel bookings.







The Buying Travel factsheet contains valuable advice about booking travel, including what to do when things go wrong. It is available in the following six languages:





Visit the NSW Fair Trading website for more information about Buying Travel or if you wish to lodge a complaint or enquiry online at www.fairtrading.nsw.gov.au







Or call 13 32 20 if you have a problem. For language assistance call 13 14 50 and ask for an interpreter in your language.









