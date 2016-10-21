Please avail Family violence services in remote Australian communities - Ramandeep Singh

He recognises that family violence issues can still be a taboo topic for the Punjabi community, but he feels that a majority of the migrants are not aware of the many services available, especially in remote parts of Australia.





And he says, whilst important to avail of these services at times of need, its also important to advocate for a change in the mindset of the Punjabi community.





Hear this knowledgeable and thoughtful discussion with Ramandeep Singh, and share your views too!





Ramandeep Singh with his twin daughters - "we must empower our girls", he says in this interview Source: Ramandeep Singh



