Please avail Family violence services in remote Australian communities - Ramandeep Singh

Ramandee Singh, a social worker who has been working in Cairns for over 10 years

Ramandee Singh, a social worker who has been working in Cairns for over 10 years

Published 21 October 2016 at 5:41pm, updated 21 October 2016 at 6:08pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Ramandeep Singh has been working as a social worker in Cairns and adjoining remote communities of Queensland for over a decade now.

He recognises that family violence issues can still be a taboo topic for the Punjabi community, but he feels that a majority of the migrants are not aware of the many services available, especially in remote parts of Australia.

 And he says, whilst important to avail of these services at times of need, its also important to advocate for a change in the mindset of the Punjabi community.

 Hear this knowledgeable and thoughtful discussion with Ramandeep Singh, and share your views too!

Ramandeep Singh with his twin daughters
Ramandeep Singh with his twin daughters - "we must empower our girls", he says in this interview


Social worker Ramandeep Singh at his office in Cairns
Social worker Ramandeep Singh at his office in Cairns


