PM says 'heads will roll' over census website failure

Published 11 August 2016 at 7:51pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he's angry that systems were not in place to prevent the closure of the Bureau of Statistics census website on Tuesday night.The website is yet to be restored, with millions of Australians unable to lodge their information because of the closure.Mr Turnbull says there will be serious consequences for the failure.Preeti McCarthy reports.
