PM Turnbull reacts to the brutal killing of an Indian immigrant bus driver, Manmeet Alisher

M Alisher

Manmeet Alisher Source: Supplied

Published 31 October 2016 at 5:56pm, updated 2 November 2016 at 2:51pm
By Preetinder Grewal
PM Turnbull shows concerns over the death of an Indian immigrant bus driver last week in Brisbane. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports...

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has been contacted by his Indian counterpart over the death of an Indian immigrant bus driver last week in Brisbane.

29-year-old Manmeet Alisher was deliberately set alight in his bus last Friday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concern to Mr Turnbull over the incident.

Mr Turnbull says he will keep Mr Modi up to date with what is going on.

“The matter, of course, is being closely investigated and I will keep him [Mr Modi] informed as the results of the investigation arise" Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
It comes as Queensland's Health Minister has ordered an independent review of the mental health care offered to the man charged with Mr Alisher's murder.

48-year-old Anthony O'Donohue will appear in court again next month.

