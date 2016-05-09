SBS Punjabi

Postal stamp released to mark 125 years of Punjabis in New Zealand

Postal Stamp 125 Years of NZ Punjabi

Postal Stamp 125 Years of NZ Punjabi Source: Photo courtesy Navtej Randhawa

Published 9 May 2016 at 9:41pm, updated 10 May 2016 at 10:15am
By Preetinder Grewal
In this conversation, we talk to Journalist/Radio Spice representative Parminder Singh Papatoetoe about the prestigious ceremony organised to release the postal stamp to mark 125 years of Punjabis in New Zealand. Preetinder Grewal reports….

Some interesting facts about NZ

New Zealand is similar in 
size
 to the UK, but only has a population of about 4 million (compared to 63 million in the UK).

NZ current population clock - 4,686,828 as at Tuesday, 10 May 2016 at 12:07:25 p.m.

New Zealand's population is estimated to increase by one person every 5 minutes and 4 seconds.

This is based on the estimated resident population at 31 December 2015 and the following forecasts: 

  • one birth every 8 minutes and 59 seconds
  • one death every 18 minutes and 40 seconds
  • a net migration gain of one New Zealand resident every 6 minutes and 22 seconds. 
The forecasts are based on recent trends and do not necessarily reflect actual population change. 

Only 5% of NZ’s population is human- the rest are 
animals
.

The longest place name in the world is 
Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateapokaiwhenuakitanatahu
, a hill in Hawkes Bay. 

For personalized postal stamps explore the link - https://stamps.nzpost.co.nz/shop/personalised-stamps

 


