Postal stamp released to mark 125 years of Punjabis in New Zealand

Some interesting facts about NZ

New Zealand is similar in size to the UK, but only has a population of about 4 million (compared to 63 million in the UK).





NZ current population clock - 4,686,828 as at Tuesday, 10 May 2016 at 12:07:25 p.m.





New Zealand's population is estimated to increase by one person every 5 minutes and 4 seconds.





This is based on the estimated resident population at 31 December 2015 and the following forecasts:





one birth every 8 minutes and 59 seconds

one death every 18 minutes and 40 seconds

a net migration gain of one New Zealand resident every 6 minutes and 22 seconds.

The forecasts are based on recent trends and do not necessarily reflect actual population change.





Only 5% of NZ’s population is human- the rest are animals .





The longest place name in the world is Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateapokaiwhenuakitanatahu , a hill in Hawkes Bay.





For personalized postal stamps explore the link - https://stamps.nzpost.co.nz/shop/personalised-stamps











