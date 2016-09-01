Prescription Overdose Deaths

SBS Punjabi

Published 1 September 2016 at 4:21pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
The number of accidental deaths from drug overdose in Australia is being described as having reached crisis point. It's become more common than car accidents and is on track to overtake the national road toll. And a national report into fatal overdoses shows it's not young people in cities who face the most risk, but men in rural and regional areas.

