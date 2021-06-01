Prime Minister Scott Morrison completes New Zealand trip

Another challenge close to home… is the growing tension in the Indo-Pacific region.





At the joint Prime Ministerial press conference, Ms Ardern became frustrated at suggestions New Zealand is cosying up to China.





As the super power becomes more assertive in the region, New Zealand’s leader is asserting her stance.





You already heard me speak directly and strongly to refute the assertion we are doing anything other than maintaining a principled position on human rights issues, on trade issues when it comes to China. I think you'll find very little difference in many of the messages that we've been sending relative to Australia. I reject any suggestion that we don't carry and deliver on our behalf and towards the international community.





