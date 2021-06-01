SBS Punjabi

Prime Minister Scott Morrison completes New Zealand trip

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (R) poses for a photo with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (R) poses for a photo with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Published 1 June 2021 at 4:10pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:27pm
By Naveen Razik, Pablo Vinales
Presented by MP Singh
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds talks with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern. While both leaders have labelled the relationship as a family, they acknowledge like all families, they don’t agree on everything.

Another challenge close to home… is the growing tension in the Indo-Pacific region.  

At the joint Prime Ministerial press conference, Ms Ardern became frustrated at suggestions New Zealand is cosying up to China.    

As the super power becomes more assertive in the region, New Zealand’s leader is asserting her stance.  

You already heard me speak directly and strongly to refute the assertion we are doing anything other than maintaining a principled position on human rights issues, on trade issues when it comes to China.   I think you'll find very little difference in many of the messages that we've been sending relative to Australia.  I reject any suggestion that we don't carry and deliver on our behalf and towards the international community.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

