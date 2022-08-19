Prime Minister takes his plans for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament to the Torres Strait

The Prime Minister has landed on Thursday Island, eager to hear the stories of Indigenous Australians from the Torres Strait.





He's calling the Indigenous Voice to Parliament an outstretched hand of friendship from First Nations people to the rest of Australia.





The Prime Minister's visit comes just a day after Minister Burney met with the nation's Indigenous Affairs ministers to discuss how to best implement the Uluru Statement from the Heart.





Prime Minister Albanese has vowed that this trip to the Torres Strait will not be his last, assuring community leaders he wants to leave "permanent footprints".





