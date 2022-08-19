SBS Punjabi

Prime Minister takes his plans for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament to the Torres Strait

SBS Punjabi

Anthony Albanese visiting the Torres Strait with Linda Burney and Nita Green to discuss the Voice to Parliament. (AAP).jpg

Anthony Albanese visiting the Torres Strait with Linda Burney and Nita Green to discuss the Voice to Parliament.

Published 19 August 2022 at 5:30pm
By Brooke Young, Jasdeep Kaur
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is on a two-day trip to the Torres Strait, to advocate for his plans for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. He's accompanied by Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney and Queensland Senator Nita Green, with a cultural lunch and meetings with Elders on the agenda.

The Prime Minister has landed on Thursday Island, eager to hear the stories of Indigenous Australians from the Torres Strait.

He's calling the Indigenous Voice to Parliament an outstretched hand of friendship from First Nations people to the rest of Australia.

The Prime Minister's visit comes just a day after Minister Burney met with the nation's Indigenous Affairs ministers to discuss how to best implement the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

Prime Minister Albanese has vowed that this trip to the Torres Strait will not be his last, assuring community leaders he wants to leave "permanent footprints".

Click on the 'speaker' button at the top to hear this podcast in Punjabi.

