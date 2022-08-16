SBS Punjabi

75 years ago partition separated India and Pakistan

SBS Punjabi

Muslim refugees migrated to Pakistan 1947

September 1947 photo shows hundreds of Muslim refugees on a train leaving New Delhi for Pakistan. Source: AAP

Published 16 August 2022 at 1:24pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:27pm
By Abbie O'Brien, Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

India has marked 75 years since independence from British colonial rule. It follows celebrations in Pakistan over the weekend. The move, led by Britain, triggered bloodshed and violence on both sides, as well as one of the biggest migrations in human history.

The Indian capital New Delhi, swarming with people as the nation marked 75 years since Independence.

Standing in front of the historic Red Fort in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to transform the country into a developed nation over the next 25 years.

At least 15 million people swapped countries amid the political and religious upheaval.

It remains one of the biggest migrations in human history, and one of the bloodiest.

In Australia, Davinder Passi was just eight years old when he fled the Pakistani side of the border.

The gruelling journey to India, he says, lasted three weeks.

Pakistan and India have fought three wars since independence, two over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, which they both claim.

But when it comes to relations between the two neighbours, there is still a long way to go.

