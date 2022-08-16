75 years ago partition separated India and Pakistan

The Indian capital New Delhi, swarming with people as the nation marked 75 years since Independence.





Standing in front of the historic Red Fort in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to transform the country into a developed nation over the next 25 years.





At least 15 million people swapped countries amid the political and religious upheaval.





It remains one of the biggest migrations in human history, and one of the bloodiest.





In Australia, Davinder Passi was just eight years old when he fled the Pakistani side of the border.





The gruelling journey to India, he says, lasted three weeks.





Pakistan and India have fought three wars since independence, two over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, which they both claim.





But when it comes to relations between the two neighbours, there is still a long way to go.



