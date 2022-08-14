How is multicultural Australia's face presented to the world?

Australia's Malaysian-born Foreign Minister Penny Wong, is often celebrated as a fine example of the success of Australia's multicultural society.





And, since winning Government in May, Penny Wong has made it clear that she wants to re-frame Australia's image to the world in that light.





In an official visit to the country of her birth in June, she spelled out her vision in a speech at the Australian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur.





The panel members have applauded the unprecedented levels of diversity in the 47th Parliament.





But they point out that senior leadership in many Australian institutions remains largely white and male - including at A-S-X listed companies, and universities.



