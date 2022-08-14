SBS Punjabi

How is multicultural Australia's face presented to the world?

Penny Wong in Burwood, western Sydney, ahead of federal election

Penny Wong in Burwood, western Sydney, ahead of federal election Source: SBS / SBS Mandarin

Published 15 August 2022 at 9:42am
By Claire Slattery, Jasdeep Kaur
Since coming to power, the new Labor Government has demonstrated its eagerness to present the face of multicultural Australia in its stepped up engagement with the world. But, experts on a Lowy Institute panel have argued that when it comes to foreign policy, more should be done to better represent multicultural Australia.

Australia's Malaysian-born Foreign Minister Penny Wong, is often celebrated as a fine example of the success of Australia's multicultural society.

And, since winning Government in May, Penny Wong has made it clear that she wants to re-frame Australia's image to the world in that light.

In an official visit to the country of her birth in June, she spelled out her vision in a speech at the Australian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur.

The panel members have applauded the unprecedented levels of diversity in the 47th Parliament.

But they point out that senior leadership in many Australian institutions remains largely white and male - including at A-S-X listed companies, and universities.

