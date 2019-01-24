SBS Punjabi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally enters political fray

India elections 2019

Priyanka Gandhi is known to be more popular than her brother. Source: AAP

Published 24 January 2019 at 6:38pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Ending years of speculation, the scion of Gandhi – Nehru family Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has accepted a post within the Congress party, a few months before general elections are expected to take place in India.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has formally entered the political fray in India and has been appointed as AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. 

She will oversee poll preparations in eastern Uttar Pradesh, which is a direct challenge to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, months before the general elections. 

“She will be taking charge with effect on first week of February 2019,” the party said in an official release signed by Ashok Gehlot.

It is not clear if she will contest any seat herself, though.

Ms Vadra’s brother and leader of the Congress party Rahul Gandhi said, “This will bring great political change in UP politics. It will infuse a sense of optimism and direction within the Congress party.” 

Whilst Congress workers have rejoiced at this announcement, which may well bring fresh momentum to the party months before the general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says this is further proof of dynasty politics at play.

Hear more about this and other stories making the headlines in India - including an update on the Kartarpur corridor, by clicking on the audio link above.

