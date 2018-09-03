SBS Punjabi

Priyanka's sisters have plans for Nick's 'jutti' at the wedding in Hawaii

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas after their 'roka' ceremony

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas after their 'roka' ceremony

Published 3 September 2018 at 12:08pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 12:50pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Bollywood Gupshup brings us latest updates from Film Nagri.

Nick and Priyanka are all set to marry in Hawaii. And Priyanka’s cousin sister Parineeti Chopra is all set to pinch Nick’s shoes (jutti) and make them 'hawa hawaii'.

Film Istari’s song ‘Aao kabhi Haveli Pe’ released.

Deepika and Ranbir hodling Nandi Pooja before their wedding.

Jassi Gill
in movie Happy Fir se Bhag Jayegi Source: Harpreet Kaur


Akshay and Salmaan in the list of top ten earners; Shahrukh no where.

Yamla Pagla Diwana Phir Se brings many re-mix songs

Jassi Gill’s first Bollywood movie Happy Fir Bhag Jayegi released.

