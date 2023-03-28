Protests erupt in Australia over Amritpal Singh's manhunt as he continues to elude the police

bb.jpg

Protestors outside the federal parliament house in Canberra. Credit: Supplied

The continuing hunt for ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh in Punjab is creating ripples among the Sikh diaspora living in allied countries, including Australia, where members of the community have staged protests against the crackdown on the pro-Khalistan leader and hundreds of his associates, many of whom remain in police custody. Click on the player above to listen to the detailed report on the search operation.

