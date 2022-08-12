‘Proud moment’: Melbourne mum hopes her bodybuilding success will inspire others

Highlights Aman Barm won several accolades at the I Compete Natural winter bodybuilding championship

’My journey to fitness has been full of many physical and emotional challenges,’ she says

Ms Barm now works as a personal trainer helping others to achieve their fitness goals

Melbourne mother and bodybuilder Aman Barm recently won several accolades at the I Compete Natural (ICN) Victoria Winter Championship held at Caulfield, Melbourne, on 10 July 2022.





After taking out second position in the Ms Bikini Momma category and third position in the Ms Bikini 30+ category, Ms Barm now wants to inspire others with her story.





She tells SBS Punjabi she was motivated to begin her fitness journey after she experienced health complications during her first pregnancy which left her hospitalised for several days.



Advertisement

Aman Barm with her six-year-old son and husband Soni Barm Credit: Supplied by Ms Barm “I had severe health complications while I was pregnant and the doctors suggested it was because of my poor health and said there was no treatment available,” the 36-year-old says.





“And while I was still in the hospital bed, I decided to take my health more seriously and become physically strong.”



Ms Barm explains she has had to overcome "many physical and emotional challenges".





She was working in a senior-level role in the childcare industry when she opted for a change in career.





“After I had my first child I started looking after my health and built a good exercise routine. It was then that I decided to take it even more seriously and took a personal training course.





“I chose to make a career switch and started working as a personal trainer with a gym and later started my own home studio where I’ve been helping people on their fitness journey.”



Aman Barm wants to inspire others with her fitness journey Credit: Supplied by Ms Barm She says one of clients inspired her participation in the ICN event.





“I tend to enjoy strength training and helping others to achieve their fitness goals. Looking at my dedication to fitness, one of my clients encouraged me to take part.”





In addition to her two top-three placements, Ms Barm also finished among the top six bodybuilders in the Bikini First Timers and Bikini Open categories.





Not very long ago Ms Barm battled health issues, but a few years down the line, she has emerged as a prize-winning bodybuilder.

