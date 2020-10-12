Punjabi Diary: After farmers reject talks on farming laws, Modi government invites again

What sparked a huge farmers protest in India in the middle of coronavirus pandemic

In this week's news wrap from the Indian state of Punjab, we bring you updates on the farmers' protests, coronavirus data and more.

The Narendra Modi government has once again called farmers protesting against its new agriculture laws to New Delhi for talks. Twenty-nine farmer groups have been invited on October 14.

Punjab’s farmer unions are scheduled to convene in Chandigarh on October 13 to chalk out their strategy before this meeting with the Centre.

An earlier invitation for talks with farmer unions on October 8 had been rejected.

Protests by some farmer unions had disrupted rail traffic and severely impacted coal supply for thermal power plants in Punjab.

Listen to the podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio link inside the picture at the top.

