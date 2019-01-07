SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: After HS Phoolka, Sukhpal Khaira resigns from AAP

Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Published 7 January 2019 at 8:56pm, updated 7 January 2019 at 9:03pm
By Paramjeet Sona
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Punjab legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira has resigned from Aam Aadmi Party. Khaira termed Delhi Chief Minister and National Convenor of AAP Arvind Kejriwal as having "dictatorial attitude". Recently another MLA and senior supreme court lawyer HS Phoolka resigned from the party. Khaira will announce his new party on Tuesday, January 8. Hear this news and much more in this week’s weekly Punjabi Diary. Here is the podcast in case you missed hearing it on the radio. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi

