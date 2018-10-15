SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Bargari marks third anniversary of sacrilege incidents in Punjab

Bargarhi gathering

Source: Supplied

Published 15 October 2018 at 5:28pm, updated 15 October 2018 at 5:55pm
By Paramjit Sona
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A large crowd converged at Bargari in Faridkot district on this Sunday to pay homage to the two victims of the Behbal Kalan police firing on their third death anniversary.

AAP state leader Harpal Singh Cheema, Bhagwant Mann and party's rebel MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira joined the gathering at Bargari to pay homage to the two victims of the Behbal Kalan police firing on their third death anniversary. 

While staging the protest, they accused Punjab government of delaying justice. They also demanded that those indicted by the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission, which probed the 2015 sacrilege cases, should be punished. Hear this news and much more in this week’s weekly Punjabi Diary. Here is the podcast in case you missed hearing it on the radio. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit 
www.sbs.com.au/punjabi
The families of the firing victims — Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjit Singh — also attended the event at Bargarhi, Faridkot.
The families of the firing victims — Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjit Singh — also attended the event at Bargarhi, Faridkot.


