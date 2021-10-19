SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: CM Channi meets Sidhu after PPCC chief made letter to Sonia Gandhi public

Sidhu Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi with PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. (File photo) Source: Twitter

Published 19 October 2021 at 3:35pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

A day after Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu made public his letter to Sonia Gandhi, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi met Mr Sidhu in Chandigarh on 17 October to iron out issues that have become a bone of contention between the two leaders. This and more in our weekly news update from Punjab.

The meeting happened hours after Sidhu made public a letter written to party president Sonia Gandhi, seeking a personal meeting on 13-point Punjab agenda.

In his letter, which he shared on Twitter, Mr Sidhu had indicated that he was still not satisfied with the Channi-led government over its handling of key issues he raised in the recent past.

While the leaders didn't divulge the details after the meeting concluded, Mr Channi, however, told the reporters that all matters raised by Mr Sidhu would be addressed. 

"It's alright he (Sidhu) raised the issues... We have to implement the party's ideology. The party is supreme. All issues will be resolved," he replied when asked about Sidhu's letter.

Click on the player above to listen to this update in Punjabi.

