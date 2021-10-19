Punjabi Diary: CM Channi meets Sidhu after PPCC chief made letter to Sonia Gandhi public

The meeting happened hours after Sidhu made public a letter written to party president Sonia Gandhi, seeking a personal meeting on 13-point Punjab agenda.





In his letter, which he shared on Twitter, Mr Sidhu had indicated that he was still not satisfied with the Channi-led government over its handling of key issues he raised in the recent past.





While the leaders didn't divulge the details after the meeting concluded, Mr Channi, however, told the reporters that all matters raised by Mr Sidhu would be addressed.





"It's alright he (Sidhu) raised the issues... We have to implement the party's ideology. The party is supreme. All issues will be resolved," he replied when asked about Sidhu's letter.





