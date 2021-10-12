SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: State faces major power cuts with coal shortage in thermal plants

Coal shortage causing power cuts across Punjab. Source: Twitter

Published 12 October 2021 at 11:52am, updated 12 October 2021 at 11:55am
By MP Singh
Punjab is once again staring at major power outages with its thermal plants heading to deficiency of coal. As a result, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has resorted to power cuts for two to six hours. This and more in our weekly news update from the north Indian state.

Amid the ongoing coal crisis, Punjab on  9 October witnessed scheduled and unscheduled power cuts in all major cities and some rural areas. 

The power cuts come despite PSPCL purchasing power for Rs 6-14 per unit from the grid. In fact, it is for the first time that Punjab, which usually sells power on the grid in October, is forced to buy it.

However, it is not all bleak. The corporation has assured that the coal supply situation in the state is expected to improve in the next few days after coal supply from northeastern states is regularised.

Meanwhile, the Charanjit Singh Channi-led state government is facing criticism from its own leaders following the outage amidst opposition Aam Aadmi Party and Shiromani Akali Dal promising 300 to 400 free units of power to the people if they are voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

