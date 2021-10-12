Punjabi Diary: State faces major power cuts with coal shortage in thermal plants

Amid the ongoing coal crisis, Punjab on 9 October witnessed scheduled and unscheduled power cuts in all major cities and some rural areas.





The power cuts come despite PSPCL purchasing power for Rs 6-14 per unit from the grid. In fact, it is for the first time that Punjab, which usually sells power on the grid in October, is forced to buy it.





However, it is not all bleak. The corporation has assured that the coal supply situation in the state is expected to improve in the next few days after coal supply from northeastern states is regularised.





Meanwhile, the Charanjit Singh Channi-led state government is facing criticism from its own leaders following the outage amidst opposition Aam Aadmi Party and Shiromani Akali Dal promising 300 to 400 free units of power to the people if they are voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls.





