Punjabi Diary: ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march call gets support of nearly 500 farmers’ bodies
ਭਾਰਤ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਵਿਵਾਦਿਤ ਖੇਤੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨਾਂ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਵਿਰੋਧ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਕਿਸਾਨ Source: Getty Images
Published 24 November 2020 at 1:20pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS
Farmers in Punjab protesting against the three recently enacted farm laws will be reaching the National Capital on November 26 and 27 as part of their ”Delhi Chalo” march call. While farmers have lifted blockade from all the tracks and agreed to let all trains run in Punjab, there have been no relent in their protest against the central laws, reports Parmajit Sona.
