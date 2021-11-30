Punjabi Diary: Farmers celebrate one year of protests at New Delhi borders

Farmers carrying flags and flaunting colourful turbans and twirling moustaches danced on tractors and distributed sweets to mark the first anniversary of the key protests against the three agricultural reforms that are set to be formally withdrawn during the parliament's Winter Session that is currently underway.





Rakesh Tikait, one of the leaders of the movement, said the farmers also want government assurances of guaranteed prices for certain essential crops, such as wheat and rice. He demanded that the government set up a committee to address their remaining demands.





"It has been a year of unmatched struggle mixed with happiness and sadness. We have been fighting and winning. We will fight, and we will win. MSP law is farmers' right," Mr Tikait said.









Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the update in Punjabi.





