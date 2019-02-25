Punjabi Diary: Former DGP Sumedh Saini summoned by SIT

Source: Supplied
Published 25 February 2019 at 6:48pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS
Special Investigating Team (SIT) formed to investigate Behbal Kalan firing incident has summoned former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini to appear before it on February 25 to join investigation. Hear this news and much more in this week’s weekly Punjabi Diary. Here is the podcast in case you missed hearing it on the radio. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi
Published 25 February 2019 at 6:48pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS
Share