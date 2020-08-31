SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Mohali court stays arrest of former Punjab Police chief till September 1

SBS Punjabi

Former DGP of Punjab Police, Sumedh Singh Saini

Former DGP of Punjab Police, Sumedh Singh Saini

Published 1 September 2020 at 9:59am, updated 30 September 2020 at 1:38pm
By SBS Punjabi
Presented by Paramjit Sona


Although Punjab Police raided two properties to arrest the state's former Director General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini last Friday, a Mohali court issued stay orders later in the day, granting him reprieve until Tuesday September 1.

In this week's Punjabi Diary, our weekly news round up includes the following :

  • Former DGP of Punjab Sumedh Singh Saini was not found at two properties that were raided by Punjab Police to arrest him last week; he faces charges in Balwant Singh Multani's abduction and murder case and had has received an interim bail until September 1, when the case resumes in court.
  • Electricity and agricultural improvement bills knocked down by Punjab Vidhan Sabha
  • SGPC to take action against 12 employees regarding 12 missing Guru Granth Sahib ji.
This and much more in our weekly Punjabi diary.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this podcast in Punjabi.

