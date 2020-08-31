Punjabi Diary: Mohali court stays arrest of former Punjab Police chief till September 1

In this week's Punjabi Diary, our weekly news round up includes the following :





Former DGP of Punjab Sumedh Singh Saini was not found at two properties that were raided by Punjab Police to arrest him last week; he faces charges in Balwant Singh Multani's abduction and murder case and had has received an interim bail until September 1, when the case resumes in court.

Electricity and agricultural improvement bills knocked down by Punjab Vidhan Sabha

SGPC to take action against 12 employees regarding 12 missing Guru Granth Sahib ji.

