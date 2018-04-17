Punjabi Diary: Punjab CM defends government’s stand in road rage case against Sidhu

The rift between Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and the state’s Minister for Local Government, Tourism, Cultural Affairs, and Museums of the State of Punjab, Navjot Sidhu, appears to be only growing.





An old court case from 1988 in which the latter is accused in a hit-and-run crime of road rage, is currently being heard by the Supreme Court.





The Punjab government has minced no words in saying that if found guilty, Sidhu should be punished the way the court deems fit.





In other news, Harinder Sikka, producer of the controversial film ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ has been excommunicated from the Sikh faith by the Akal Takht for releasing the film despite its disapproval.





For more such news from Punjab this week, please listen to Punjabi Diary.



