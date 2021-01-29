Punjabi film industry takes financial hit during COVID-19 pandemic

Manpreet Singh from Forum Films, a film distribution company in Australia and New Zealand told SBS Punjabi that the last Punjabi film to have hit the silver screen before the pandemic started disrupting lives released in the theatres in March last year.





"There are a lot of Punjabi films currently in the pipeline that are ready to be released. However, looking at the current scenario, it seems like it will take a few more months for the industry to return with its full strength," Mr Singh said.





Highlights:





A total number of 61 Punjabi films released worldwide in 2019

'2020 has been a really challenging year for both production companies and cinema lovers'

Indian cinema growers are turning to streaming platforms for entertainment

'Year of challenges'





According to box office reports, at least 61 Punjabi films released worldwide in 2019 and the year proved to be commercially viable for the film industry as it witnessed a massive surge in popularity overseas in countries, including Australia, Canada, USA, UK, and New Zealand.





A total number of 61 Punjabi films were released worldwide in 2019 Source: Unsplash





But in the year 2020, COVID-19 pandemic overshadowed the Punjabi cinema's growth and forced the producers and distributors to hold back the release of the upcoming films.





Mr Singh said the year brought unprecedented challenges for both the filmmakers and cinema lovers.





"As a film distribution company, it has been a year of total loss for us as cinema halls had to close their doors amid coronavirus. But we are hopeful that it is a temporary phase that will end with the restrictions," he said.





The shift from screens to streaming:





After the coronavirus pandemic barreled in and necessitated the closure of movie theatres, the cinema lovers wasted no time turning to over-the-top (OTT) media platforms, like Netflix and Amazon that saw robust growth in viewership.





Mr Singh, however, believes the streaming platforms are temporarily filling the void and the trend to watch movies in theatres will never go out of fashion especially in India, a country which makes more films and sells more tickets than any other worldwide.





"Nowadays many Bollywood films are being released on OTT platforms, but the Punjabi film producers are still holding back releases until they can find the right slot and the world can return to a somewhat normal phase."





He added that while OTT is an excellent platform for low budget productions and new artists, it does not compare to the experience of watching movies on the big screen.





"OTT is a great platform for budget films and for new artists to showcase their talent, but it can never overtake the experience and the emotions of watching movies on big screens. There is no comparison," he added.





Airing similar views, Director Simerjit Singh, known for his successful films like 'Angrej' and 'Nikka Zaildaar' said while digital platforms are trending, it's the daily wage labourers in the industry who are bearing the brunt of the crisis.





“While fortunately, digital media is picking up, the damage to the theatre shows — be it films, music shows or plays — has been severe, especially to hundreds of artists such as make-up persons, spot boys, light and electricians and set professionals who have had no jobs during these times”, he told Tehelka.





Click on the player above to listen to the podcast in Punjabi.





