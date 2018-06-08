SBS Punjabi

Punjabi will be taught in NSW schools very soon

SBS Punjabi

Gurmeet Kaur with Mr. Murray Kitteringham, Principal of Sir Joseph Banks High School and students.

A school in NSW where Punjabi is being taught as a second language. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 June 2018 at 4:28pm, updated 10 June 2018 at 1:14pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The NSW Department of Education has invited the Punjabi community to develop a Punjabi curriculum for classes from Kindergarten to Year 10.

Published 8 June 2018 at 4:28pm, updated 10 June 2018 at 1:14pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The New South Wales Department of Education has invited the Punjabi community to develop a Punjabi curriculum for classes from Kindergarten to Year 10.

Invitation letters have been sent out to the community schools, inviting experts to advise the NSW Department of Education on how to develop the curriculum.

Dr Surinder Singh, Director of Guru Nanak Punjabi School, running under the Australian Sikh Association of Sydney, is among those approached by the Department. He shared his thoughts with SBS Punjabi on how this project can be accomplished.

He said their school is well equipped with staff and experts who can help the department develop the Punjabi curriculum.

Syllabus would be developed to teach Punjabi in NSW public schools
Department of Education's letter Source: Surinder Singh


Dr Singh says it is the right time for commencing teaching of Punjabi in NSW public schools due to the rapid growth in the Punjabi community in the state. Currently, Punjabi as a subject is available to HSC students who learn it in weekend schools and almost 100 to 150 students appear in Punjabi exams every year.

Dr Singh says this initiative of the department will have multiple benefits e.g. it will help in employing Punjabi experts &, teachers and the students will get extra marks in their HSC exams as well.

"Many students who are migrating to Australia from Punjabi speaking schools of India find it difficult to adjust in the first few years. Having Punjabi available as a subject can help them reduce their pressures quite a lot," Dr Singh told SBS Punjabi. 

Along with Punjabi, the NSW Department of education has invited Hindi, Persian, Macedonian and Tamil language experts as well for the development of similar curriculum. 

Follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook and Twitter.

 
READ MORE

'Big riot’ breaks out during Punjabi community sports tournament in Shepparton

1984 anti Sikh violence to be investigated again by a new SIT

The Sikh Genocide Remembrance March in Melbourne

‘Killed 100 Sikhs’: Akali Dal claims video evidence against Jagdish Tytler



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?