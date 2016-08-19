Race Hate Laws need more strictness

New South Wales was the first state to make it unlawful for a person to incite hatred towards others on the grounds of race. But 25 years after the law was introduced, not a single person has been prosecuted under it. Mr Alhadeff says the push for tighter race hate laws is particularly important in the face of recent attacks in Europe and growing Islamophobia in Australia.
More than 20 community leaders have gathered at New South Wales Parliament House, united in their condemnation of racial vilification.
Published 19 August 2016
By MP Singh
