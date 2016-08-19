SBS Punjabi

Race Hate Laws need more strictness

SBS Punjabi

feature

feature Source: feature

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 August 2016 at 7:01pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

More than 20 community leaders have gathered at New South Wales Parliament House, united in their condemnation of racial vilification.

Published 19 August 2016 at 7:01pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
New South Wales was the first state to make it unlawful for a person to incite hatred towards others on the grounds of race. But 25 years after the law was introduced, not a single person has been prosecuted under it. Mr Alhadeff says the push for tighter race hate laws is particularly important in the face of recent attacks in Europe and growing Islamophobia in Australia.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?