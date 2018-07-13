SBS Punjabi

Radio is a lifeline for those aged 65 and older: study

Dad's Radio

Published 13 July 2018 at 2:57pm, updated 13 July 2018 at 3:37pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Gautam Kapil
Older people can sometimes feel isolated and lonely and find it difficult to participate in wider society. But new research suggests listening to the radio can boost their mood and quality of life.The researchers are hoping their study will encourage more radio programming aimed at elderly Australians.

Switching on the radio is something many people do without thinking, leaving it playing in the background while attending to other tasks.

But for older Australians, it can be a lifeline, allowing them to feel connected and improving their mental, even physical, well-being. 

University of Melbourne researcher Amanda Krause says it was those kinds of benefits that inspired her to look at the importance of radio broadcasting for people aged 65 and older. 

Dr Krause is hoping to recruit more elderly volunteers to continue her research by filling out a questionnaire online, but she says she has already discovered many ways radio can help people in the age group.   

The Community Broadcasting Foundation's Jo Curtin says she believes radio programming provides a powerful connection to the outside world. 

She says she sees community stations, in particular, as information providers, connecting the audience with opportunities and with the community. 

Data from the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia's listener survey for 2018 shows around 28 per cent of people who tune in to community stations are 55 or older, with a slight skew towards males.
 Mr Yates says he believes the medium could be better used to pass on important information concerning areas such as aged-care services and facilities. 

Dr Krause, the researcher, says she wants to understand more clearly the role radio plays in the lives of older Australians. And she points to podcasts as possibly a new technology which could be utilised by the demographic.

Dr Krause says, although there is some content on air that caters to the elderly, her research could open the way to programming more tailored to the wants and needs of older listeners. 

The online survey can be completed at
www.cbf.com.au/wellbeing


 

