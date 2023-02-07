Raising your kids in Australia? Here’s why teaching them how to swim is vital

Elementary Students Taking a Swim Class

Water competency goes beyond just knowing how to swim. Getting in and out of water safely, breath control, floating and recognising hazards are examples of key aquatic skills Credit: FatCamera/Getty Images

Children under five are most at risk of drowning, with an average of 23 deaths and 183 hospitalisations annually across Australia. Helping your child become a safe swimmer is vital, especially when living in a place where engaging with water activities is common.

Whether it’s at the beach, a river, a lake or at your local pool, being and playing around water is an integral part of growing up Down Under.

Sadly though, child drowning occurs every year.

2022 saw a concerning rise in children presenting to Sydney hospitals following a drowning incident. This prompted a renewed warning from experts at the Sydney Children’s Hospitals Network and the New South Wales Ambulance.

Parents need to be aware of the risks, especially during the summer season, says Dr SV Soundappan, a trauma surgeon at the Children's Hospital at Westmead in Western Sydney.

You know, [in] warm season, people like to be in the water [it’s] understandable. Australia is a water loving country, we love our water sports, beaches, and pools. So, we just want to make sure we're there in time to remind people to keep the children safe around water. Most times we think this won't happen to me. We should not have that attitude. This can happen to anyone. Particularly at this young age group, all you need is momentary loss of supervision.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children under five in Australia. Dr Soundappan says young children may experience health consequences after near-drowning incidents.
