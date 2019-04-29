Rajan Vaid: Indian-origin candidate in Fraser Anning's party

SBS Punjabi

RV

Mr Vaid works in the telecom industry. Source: Supplied

Published 29 April 2019 at 5:30pm, updated 19 May 2019 at 11:45am
Rajan Vaid, who came to Australia in 2007, feels Australia should stop taking in more migrants till the time the pressure on resources and jobs eases away.

Rajan Vaid, a resident of Adelaide of Punjabi background, jumped into the political fray for the May 18 federal election. Mr Vaid contested the Hindmarsh electorate in South Australia.

He left aside the prominent political parties like Labor and Liberal, siding with the Conservative National Party, better known as Senator Fraser Anning's party.

Mr Anning is a controversial politician who recently made news courtesy 'Egg Boy' and his suggestion of providing a 'final solution' for resolving Australia's immigration problem. 

Talking to SBS Punjabi, Mr Vaid, himself an immigrant, defended his decision to join Mr Anning.

"The policies of other parties are not beneficial for Australians. Australians pay taxes but they aren't able to realise the benefits of doing so. Fraser Anning thinks about his country and people. Australia is already under a lot of pressure from its growing population."

"Water and electricity bills are going up and job opportunities are going down. Those who don't pay taxes and live off welfare payments don't contribute to Australia's growth. Till the time the Australian system is unable to include incoming migrants into itself, a stop should be put on migration," Mr Vaid says.

To listen to this interview in Punjabi, click on the player at the top of the page.

