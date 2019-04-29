SBS Punjabi

Don't vote Labor which destroyed the cab industry: UAP candidate

SBS Punjabi

Jatinder Singh Bobby, the UAP candidate for Holt, with party leader Clive Palmer

Jatinder Singh Bobby, the UAP candidate for Holt, with party leader Clive Palmer Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 April 2019 at 3:44pm, updated 29 April 2019 at 7:41pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Jatinder Singh Bobby is a United Australia Party from the Victorian electorate of Holt.

Published 29 April 2019 at 3:44pm, updated 29 April 2019 at 7:41pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Speaking about his candidature to SBS Punjabi, Jatinder Singh Bobby said, "United Australia Party has a long history - it was first formed in 1931 and dissolved in 1945."

'It was revived by Clive Palmer in 2013 as Palmer United Party, and has been rechristened to it's original name this time around as United Australia Party."

Jatinder Singh Bobby
Jatinder Singh Bobby Source: SBS


He insisted that party leader Clive Palmer, who is also a Senate candidate in the upcoming elections, didn't have any "image problem".

He spoke about major policies of the party and said he is personally advocating for better migration policies.

"The federal government's policy on parent visa and spouse visa are ridiculous. It's a joke that migrants have to pay such high fees and wait for years for the outcome."

He also attacked Labor policies, saying "they destroyed the cab industry. So the community shouldn't vote for them."

To hear the full interview click on the audio link above.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


READ MORE

Meet Sahil Chawla, United Australia Party’s Punjabi candidate from Perth

United Sikhs comes to the aid of drought stricken Australian farmers

Australian Indians with OCI cards ineligible to run for federal elections



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?