Don't vote Labor which destroyed the cab industry: UAP candidate

Speaking about his candidature to SBS Punjabi, Jatinder Singh Bobby said, "United Australia Party has a long history - it was first formed in 1931 and dissolved in 1945."





'It was revived by Clive Palmer in 2013 as Palmer United Party, and has been rechristened to it's original name this time around as United Australia Party."





Jatinder Singh Bobby Source: SBS





He insisted that party leader Clive Palmer, who is also a Senate candidate in the upcoming elections, didn't have any "image problem".





He spoke about major policies of the party and said he is personally advocating for better migration policies.





"The federal government's policy on parent visa and spouse visa are ridiculous. It's a joke that migrants have to pay such high fees and wait for years for the outcome."





He also attacked Labor policies, saying "they destroyed the cab industry. So the community shouldn't vote for them."





