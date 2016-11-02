Re-elected Cr Intaj Khan alleges race card being played in Wyndham council elections

This year’s election in Wyndham has broken a national record for the greatest number of candidates fighting their place in council – 95 hopefuls were fighting for 11 council seats.





Intaj Khan contested from Harrison ward where 41 candidates were battling for one of the four spots available.





Cr Khan, a Labor Party member since 2010, was first elected to Wyndham in 2012.





"I have spent approximately $100,000 to my campaign. I have personally written to every single person in my ward and have sent about 56,000 flyers by post," said Mr Khan while speaking to SBS Radio's Punjabi program





"I am extremely upset with the racism card being played against me in these elections," alleged Mr Khan.





"They wanted me to lose focus. Two of the candidates used their links in media to mislead a section from the community. But I am glad the mandate is out and I have emerged as a winner with people's support."





When asked about the probe he is facing, Mr Intaj said, "I forgot to declare one of my property in 2014, why a big fuss, it's not a crime. Yes, I have made a mistake, if I crossed red light fine me."





"Some people are just there to make stories out of nothing. Let them do it."





During these elections, some sections of the Wyndham community also led to a social media campaign, #Khan41, which urged residents in his Harrison ward to place him last on their 41-candidate ballot papers.





Mr Khan said that the hate campaign in fact has helped him to secure votes. To some voters #Khan41 literally meant #KhanForPlace1. I am happy to have this mandate now.

"I am Pro-business and progressive. I am a businessman and will keep supporting people who wish to establish their lives out of small and medium businesses."





"I am extremely happy with the way the local community esp the migrants have supported me. Very thankful to all those who supported me through this tough election."





"Now Wyndham is more diverse with three Councillors of migrant nature with one each from Chinese, Philipino and Indian background."





"Jointly, we will beat the forces who play racism card in Melbourne esp in the Wyndham area."





Source: Supplied





Intaj Khan is well known for his proposed $10 million mansion, known locally as the "Intaj Mahal".





"Intaj Mahal" Source: Supplied





According to a report by The Age, Mr Khan had at least eight candidate preferences for him which could have helped him ensure one of four spots amid the 41 nominations in Wyndham Council.





Cr Khan earlier said that, because of the number of nominations, "it is very difficult to get elected".





He said the word "dummy" candidate was not correct and that he had a legitimate team. "We are all running in the same style. In a team, someone has to be the number one [candidate], two, three, four and so on."





According to The Age millionaire businessman Intaj Khan is being probed by the Local Government Inspectorate for allegedly failing to declare all of his property interests within his own municipality.





Cr Intaj Khan has denied of any wrongdoing.





Many Indian-origin candidates contested Wyndham council elections but they all failed to make an impression.



