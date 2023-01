Punjab's Aam Admi Party's (AAP) rebel MLAs, having voiced their strong feelings about why they left their party, now dwell upon why they will not resign from their seats in Punjab Vidhan Sabha.





Our Punjab correspondent brings to you the details of this development from Punjab, along with other important news.





Click on the player at the top of this page to listen to Punjabi Diary.











Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.